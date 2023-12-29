LA MESA, Calif. — East County coffee lovers won’t need to swarm to the coast to get a delicious cup of Better Buzz Coffee anymore, as the chain officially opened its first La Mesa location on Friday.

Located at 7102 University Avenue, the new Better Buzz location offers both inside and outside cafe dining, as well as a drive-thru for those looking to grab a coffee while on the go. It will be open daily from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Better Buzz Coffee Roasters was founded as a craft coffee cart in 2002 by then-college students Tim Langdon and Stephanie Garden.

The La Mesa outpost marks the company’s 21st location in Southern California since opening its doors as a Pacific Beach brick-and-mortar coffee spot in 2007, and expansion to the chain does not look like its slowing down anytime soon.

The new East County Better Buzz location is one of several locations to open in the last few weeks, including sites in Bonita and Mission Gorge. The company also debuted its first Orange County location earlier this month with a store in San Clemente.

Additional satellite locations are set to open next year in Orange County’s Laguna Hills and Phoenix, Ariz. — the first out-of-state store. A Better Buzz will also be among the concessions to open in 2025 alongside the new Terminal 1 at the San Diego International Airport.

Each location offers a variety of hand-crafted coffee espresso and teas, as well as smoothies, bowls, toasts and sandwiches. Better Buzz is particularly well-known for its specialty drinks like the Horchata Iced Latte and Moroccan Spice Iced Coffee.