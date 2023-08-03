A famous San Diego Chicken Pie Shop dinner is seen on the left and the restaurant exterior on the right. (Credit: San Diego Chicken Pie Shop)

SAN DIEGO — Famous in the community for its chicken and turkey stuffed pot pies that come smothered in gravy, the San Diego Chicken Pie Shop is celebrating its 85th year in business with a delicious deal for its customers.

This eatery first opened in 1938 and was originally located on Fifth Avenue downtown. It later moved locations to Robinson Avenue in Hillcrest before finding its current home at 2633 El Cajon Blvd. in North Park.

It’s become an annual tradition for the establishment to celebrate its anniversary by offering deals for both dine-in and take-out Chicken Pie Dinners. This meal comes with a pot pie blend of chicken, turkey and gravy served with whipped potatoes, daily vegetable, coleslaw, a pie shop roll, and dessert.

“Once a year, giving a promotion to our customers symbolizes how grateful we are to still be the fourth oldest restaurant in San Diego and how we appreciate the amazing support over the decades,” said Lisa Townsend, the general manager of San Diego Chicken Pie Shop.

During hours of operation on Saturday, Aug. 5, customers who choose to eat at the restaurant can buy one Chicken Pie Dinner and get one for 50% off. Those choosing the take-out option can buy one Chicken Pie Dinner and get one free.

According to the restaurant, there will also be celebratory cake to honor what they referred to as “San Diego Chicken Pie Shop’s birthday.”

“Everyday we take pride in hearing stories from our patrons about how long they have been a customer as well as how consistent the food is every visit. Our customers value a great comfort food menu that is mostly made from scratch that morning, including all of our sweet and savory pies, rolls, coleslaw and cinnamon rolls,” said Townsend.

You can find the full menu here, which includes breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert options.

One customer on Yelp said, “Old school food that feels like it came from grandma’s kitchen. The prices are cheap and you get a delicious whole meal. Definitely a MUST if you are in San Diego since it’s been around for ages.”

If you are looking for comfort food, this may be the spot for you.