Beach rental businesses reopen

SAN DIEGO — While some restrictions at San Diego beaches remain, beachgoers were excited to have water activities like kayaking as an option over Memorial Day weekend.

Shops renting things like paddle boards and kayaks had to close down in March due to the coronavirus. Now that they can finally reopen, there are some changes, but people didn’t seem to mind.

“It’s a nice escape after being inside the house for two months,” said Makayli Mcdowell.

La Jolla Sea Cave Kayaks was the adventure many turned to Monday, happy to find the shop back in business after more than two months closed.

“When we looked on their website it said that today was their first day opening back up so they took extra precautions in the office too,” said Mcdowell.

A typical summer day for the shop would be about nine tours with 20 people on each tour.

“We are running half capacity tours right now, not having overlap in the tours, and we are doing a lot more independent rentals,” said one of the shop owners, Jen Kleck.

Around the shop, masks are required, the amount of people inside is limited and online waiver forms are encouraged for added caution.

Kleck said historically, the bulk of customers have been out-of-town visitors from all over the world, but current circumstances may attract more local tourism from our region.

“People will be driving, so maybe people that kind of tourism rather than people flying in for the week,” Kleck said.

She said tourism may look different this summer, but if more San Diegans get to enjoy the beautiful place we call home, “this is our vacation, we just have to make good use of it.”

During the current phase of beach openings in San Diego, activities like surfing, swimming, walking and water actives are allowed, but the city is still asking people to keep it moving and not stop or gather on the beach.