Barons Market to open early for seniors, disabled customers

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Barons Market Wednesday became the latest chain to announce that it will open its stores — seven locations throughout San Diego County and one location in Temecula — an hour early to accommodate seniors 65 and older, pregnant women and those with disabilities as a way to assist customers amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Effective Wednesday, the company’s eight locations in San Diego and Riverside counties will open to serve those customers at 9 a.m. before opening to the rest of the public at 10 a.m.

On Monday, the Northgate Gonzales Market chain began opening all of its 41 Southern California locations one hour early each day — also at 7 a.m. — for senior citizens and disabled customers. The Anaheim-based chain has 19 stores in Los Angeles County, 13 in Orange County, eight in San Diego County and one in Riverside County.

Vallarta Supermarkets Wednesday opened its stores — including its two San Diego County locations in Escondido and National City — an hour early to accommodate vulnerable groups as a way to assist customers amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Sylmar-based company’s 50 locations in San Diego, Los Angeles, Orange, Ventura, San Bernardino, Kern, Santa Barbara, Tulare and Fresno counties opened to serve those customers at 7 a.m. before opening to the rest of the public at 8 a.m.

Other supermarket chains and big box stores are offering similar special hours, some on specific days of the week, or other wise altering store opening and closing times, so it’s best to check online before heading out.