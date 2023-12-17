SAN DIEGO — A new business opened its doors in the heart of Pacific Beach at a familiar location on Garnet Avenue.

Krista Barella transformed the iconic Bub’s at the Beach sports bar into Bar Ella.

“(It took) a full six, seven months to open the doors, it was a lot of hard work,” said Barrella. “Bar Ella is all about a social dining experience. We want to bring the community together.”

Guests will be coming together in a completely renovated space. Bar Ella also departs from the traditional sports bar scene Pacific Beach is known for.

“We wanted to come in and add to the culinary experience of Pacific Beach,” said Barrella. “We were looking to be more of a spot for dinner and drinks, and not necessarily sporting events.”

Barrella, who spent decades in the food industry, is in good company with this new venture.

“There’s a few spots in PB that really knock it out of the park that are female charged, so it’s really cool to be apart of that group.”

Even with a full transformation, there’s still a little nod to Bub’s at Bar Ella in the bathroom.

“The tiling on the floor says ‘Bub’s’ in it, and we specifically left that as just like a tip of the hat to an amazing establishment that had previously held the space.”

A space Barrella hopes will bring a refreshing new experience to guests. “I hope that when they walk in, they know that they are in PB, and when they walk out they forget they are in PB.”

Bar Ella is open seven days a week.