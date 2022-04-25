SAN DIEGO – A local bakery owner is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person captured on security footage robbing his establishment early Sunday.

About 3:15 a.m. Sunday, at least one person broke into the Nutmeg Bakery on Sabre Springs Parkway, owner Drew Hoffos said. The person took roughly $60 from a drawer inside the bakery and then made off with its safe which had between $2,000 and $4,000 inside.

The thief also stole a laptop from inside the bakery, Hoffos said.

Cooks from Nutmeg discovered the damage when they came in about 6 a.m. and alerted the owner. Despite the burglary, the baker later opened up to customers on Sunday.

Hoffos says that the bakery has struggled enough with COVID-19 closures and that they cannot afford to close again.

Those with information to share with investigators can call San Diego police at 619-531-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.