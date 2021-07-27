‘Baby Del’ mansion in Coronado on the market for $24 million

CORONADO, Calif. — A historic property known as “Baby Del” is on the market for $24 million.

Carri Fernandez, the realtor behind the listing, invited FOX 5 to Coronado Tuesday for an inside look at the mansion. Built in 1887, it’s known as “Baby Del” for its resemblance to Hotel del Coronado.

The 8-bed, 6.5-bath home was originally located in Sherman Heights before an architect moved it by barge to Coronado in the 1980s. Formerly called the Livingston House, it’s believed construction workers who helped build it later worked on the famous hotel.

“They say that, that they kind of practiced on Mrs. Livingston’s house with the turrets and the architecture, which is very similar to the Hotel Del,” Fernandez said.

Aside from its rich history and historic architecture, the home also boasts a 50-step walk to beautiful Coronado beach. It features 72 windows and more than a dozen doors that open up to let in the breeze.

“It’s fabulous. It’s got the high ceilings, they’re 12-foot plus,” Fernandez said. “We’ve got the carriage house, and the compound is one of the 8th largest properties for single family lots in Coronado.”

The “Baby Del” is a historical landmark and is known as a sister house to the Montezuma mansion in San Diego. Find out more about the Coronado mansion on the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices website.