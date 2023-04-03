SAN DIEGO — Watch parties all over town are inspiring some bars in Pacific Beach that would usually be closed Monday night to stay open.

Despite the loss, many businesses and restaurants in the Pacific Beach area were packed with fans.

Aztec fans sure brought the spirit and big bucks in. Fans erupted in cheers as they rooted on the team.

“It’s crazy,” Aztec fan Kylie Thompson said. “It’s awesome to see everyone come out and support San Diego.”

The excitement drew crowds to Pacific Beach to watch the game. Many local businesses had lines out the door.

“Any time our sports do well, from the Padres to the Aztecs even rugby and soccer—it all brings more money to all the local businesses,” PB Local Owner Mina Desideria said.

PB Local opened it doors just for the game and even brought out a drumline and a large screen. They expected thousands of customers throughout the night.

“We have never hosted a national championship so it’s a big deal,” Desideria said. “It’s a big deal for everybody.”

Open Bar across the street is also expecting to remain at capacity Monday night. It says game days increase revenue 200%.

“It’s all hands on deck,” Open Bar Manager Brendan Bohan said. “We are preparing it. We’re fully staffed. We got all our security guards here. Our top bartenders.”

Though there was not much space to move, fans say they couldn’t watch this game at home.

“You don’t get the energy at your house,” fan Nick Russell said. “You won’t remember this day if they win. It’s not going to be ‘Oh I was sitting at the house. Oh I was out with friend having beers.'”

San Diego State University Police says increased patrols and reminded students to enjoy the festivities safely.