Average gas price in San Diego County falls just below $3

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of gas in San Diego County dropped to its lowest amount since Aug. 9, 2017, Thursday, decreasing 1.2 cents to $2.965.

The average price has dropped 35 consecutive days, decreasing 56.8 cents, including 1.6 cents on Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 8.4 cents less than a week ago, 54.1 cents lower than a month ago and 90.3 cents below what it was one year ago. It has fallen 63.7 cents since the start of the year.

The dropping prices are a result of weakened demand as many people heed stay-at-home orders, coupled with the ongoing oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, according to Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

The oil price is the top factor in determining the gasoline price.