Average gas price in San Diego County keeps rising

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Monday for the 13th time in 14 days, increasing three-tenths of a cent to $4.038, its highest amount since Nov. 9, 2019.

The average price has increased 6 cents over the past 14 days, including a half-cent on Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

It is 3.2 cents higher than one week ago, 9.9 cents more than one month ago and $1.229 greater than one year ago.

