SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Friday for the eighth time in nine days, increasing 1.3 cents to $5.82, one day after rising 1.1 cents.

The average price has increased 9 cents over the past nine days, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It rose four consecutive days, dropped one-tenth of a cent Monday and resumed increasing Tuesday.

The run of rising prices followed a run of 23 decreases in 29 days totaling 28.8 cents.

The average price is 6.4 cents more than one week ago and $1.716 higher than one year ago but 7.3 cents less than one month ago.

“Gas prices rose throughout the U.S. this past week because of continued supply concerns related to Russian oil,” said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

The national average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline rose 12 cents since last Friday to $4.279.

