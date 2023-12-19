SAN DIEGO — California Attorney General Rob Bonta joined volunteers with the San Diego Food Bank Monday to encourage people to donate this holiday season without getting scammed.

The San Diego Food Bank is the largest hunger relief organization throughout San Diego County. It has been a lifeline in the community since 1977 feeding 400,000 each month.

“The holidays are an important time for the San Diego food Bank we do see contributions increase,” said Casey Castillo, San Diego Food Bank’s CEO. He says they see the majority donations for the year in November and December.

“Just like we hope for increased funds, we also see demand increase during the holidays as well,” said Castillo.

As more people give this holiday season, Bonta urges people to be aware of scammers that are looking to take advantage of those looking to make charitable donations.

“Before writing a check, pulling out your credit card or opening PayPal please do your due diligence,” the attorney general said while visiting the Food Bank Monday.

For those planning on making a donation to a nonprofit this holiday season, here are some tips from California officials about how to do so safely:

All charities and professional fundraisers that solicit donations in California are required to register and submit financial report to the Attorney General's office. Before donating, verify that the organization you are sending money to meets all of the state registration and reporting requirements here.

Give to Organizations You Trust: Always do your research before making a donation. Review the charity's annual financial reports to find out how much of your donation will actually be spent on the charitable cause, as well as how much, if any, will go to overhead and employee compensation.

Don't Be Pressured by Telemarketers: If you receive a call from a telemarketer, do not fall for pressure tactics or threats. Remember, you have the right to decline a donation request and can hang up. If you are interested in donating to a particular organization, you can visit their website or contact them directly to get more information.

Be Cautious of "Look-Alike" and Fake Websites and Emails: Be on the lookout for websites and emails that use slightly different web addresses or email addresses in order to pass off as a legitimate charity. Be careful of fake websites by closely looking at the web address and be cautious of web addresses that end in a series of numbers.

Watch Out for Similar-Sounding Names and Other Deceptive Tactics: Some organizations use names that closely resemble those of well-established charitable organizations in order to mislead donors. Additionally, if you receive an email from an organization to which you have never donated, take extra precautions before clicking on any links. Be skeptical if someone thanks you for a pledge or donation that you never made, as scammers use this trick to deceive you into paying them. If you are unsure whether or not you made a donation, make sure to check your records.

Be Wary of Peer-to-Peer Social Network Fundraising: Do not assume charitable fundraising that you see online or on social media are legitimate, even if the charitable campaign is shared by someone that you trust.

Protect Your Identity: Never give your Social Security number, credit card information or other personal identifiable information in response to a charitable solicitation.

Be Careful When Making Electronic Donations: Electronic donations — such as donations made via text, QR Codes and portable credit card readers — have become common practice due to their ability to provide a quick and easy way to donate on the spot. Always confirm that the solicitation was submitted by a charity, or that the person facilitating the transaction is authorized to receive donations on behalf of a charity. Always check your receipt and your credit card/online payment method statement to ensure that the transaction charged to your account is accurate.

If you believe a charity or fundraiser is engaged in misconduct, you can report it to the California Attorney General’s office here. More information on how to protect yourself against charity fraud is available here.