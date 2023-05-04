SAN DIEGO — Nurses and teachers are being treated free appetizers at Applebee’s locations around San Diego County, the company said.

The limited time offer of free appetizers is available for Applebee’s restaurants owned and operated by Flynn Restaurant Group to honor National Nurses Day on May 6 and Teacher Appreciation Week from May 6-12, it was stated in a press release Wednesday.

Those who qualify have until May 13 to receive a free appetizer (up to $12 value) with any entrée purchase for dine-in only, officials said. Proof of a valid work badge will be needed.

Applebee’s restaurants in Chula Vista, El Cajon, Escondido, National City, Oceanside and San Diego are all participating in the deal.