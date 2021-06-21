American Airlines flight out of San Diego canceled through mid-July

An American Airlines plane prepares to take off from the Miami International Airport in Miami, on June 16, 2021. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A wave of American Airlines flights canceled across the country due to reported staffing shortages and weather concerns has resulted in one canceled flight out of San Diego International Airport Monday, according to airline and airport officials.

Hundreds of the airline’s flights have been canceled through mid-July, accounting for about 1% of its daily operation between July 2 and July 14, or roughly 72 of the airline’s 5,674 average daily departures, according to an American Airlines spokesman.

It was unclear how many of the future cancellations might include flights departing or arriving in San Diego, but one out of a total of 25 scheduled American Airlines departures out of San Diego International Airport were canceled Monday.

An airline spokesman said AA has seen bad weather at its hubs on nine of the first 15 days of June, impacting both flyers and flight crews at a time when travel demand is on the rise.

“The first few weeks of June have brought unprecedented weather to our largest hubs, heavily impacting our operation and causing delays, canceled flights and disruptions to crewmember schedules and our customers’ plans,” an American Airlines statement read. “That, combined with the labor shortages some of our vendors are contending with and the incredibly quick ramp-up of customer demand, has led us to build in additional resilience and certainty to our operation by adjusting a fraction of our scheduled flying through mid-July.

“We made targeted changes with the goal of impacting the fewest number of customers by adjusting flights in markets where we have multiple options for re-accommodation.”

The airline said it will notify customers whose flights have been canceled so they can make adjustments in advance.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.