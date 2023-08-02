SAN DIEGO — Not an Amazon Prime member? Well now is your chance to still benefit from its products in certain areas.

Amazon Fresh is offering grocery delivery in the city of San Diego for customers who are not Prime members, the company said in a press release Wednesday.

“We’re always looking for more ways to make grocery shopping easy, fast, and affordable for all of our customers, and are excited to offer Amazon Fresh grocery delivery to customers without a Prime membership in a dozen U.S. cities. Now even more Amazon customers can benefit from our high-quality grocery experience, with Prime members continuing to save on grocery delivery fees and through exclusive savings on hundreds of items in-store,” Claire Peters, worldwide vice president of Amazon Fresh, said in a statement.

Other cities selected in the rollout include Austin, TX, Boston, MA, Charlotte, N.C., Dallas-Fort Worth, TX, Denver, CO, Nashville, TN, Phoenix, AZ, Portland, OR, Richmond, VA, Sacramento and San Francisco.

Delivery service fees for Prime members is free for orders more than $150, $3.95 for orders $100-$150, $6.95 for deliveries $50-$100 and $9.95 for deliveries under $50, according to Peters. Non-Prime members will pay $7.95 for orders over $100, $10.95 for deliveries $50-$100, $13.95 for deliveries under $50.

Prime members will receive free grocery pick-up from Amazon Fresh across the U.S. while pick-up orders are free from select metro areas for non-Prime members, officials said.