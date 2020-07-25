Aluminum can shortage impacting San Diego breweries

SAN DIEGO — Beer lovers may see fewer of their favorite beers on the shelves due to a shortage of aluminum cans.

The demand for aluminum cans have skyrocketed because more people are choosing to drink form home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Managers at Karl Strauss in downtown San Diego say the demand has led to a shortage not of beer but of the cans they are stored in.

“Cans are king right now,” says Karl Strauss Vice President Chad Heath. “They have been something that have been selling really well in the craft beer space for several years now. But then you look at off-premise business, which is what we call the grocery and Bevmos and things like that, really increasing their sales and we try and re-forecast, we try to order more raw materials and cans and the delays are just massive.”

Karl Strauss and other breweries are seeing a shortage of supply of aluminum cans. They have had to reduce the number of beers they offer especially their specialty and seasonal beers.

“We are figuring out ways of accommodating that,” Heath said. “Glass is doing quite well from a supply chain standpoint but people prefer cans right now.”

The supply chain disruption is just one of their worries. Because of the shutdown of indoor operations, Karl Strauss is only operating at about 30%.

“We are having to come up with new plans, outdoor dining experiences like this at our downtown location, supply chain issues coming from can supply, from grain supply, all of the things that really just challenged the beer industry and Karl Strauss included it’s been crazy,” Heath said.

The brewery is now focusing on maintaining can supply for its most popular beer, like Boat Shoes Hazy IPA, and trying to pivot their plans for customers every day.

“It’s beautiful,” said customer Ben Harmon. “Glad they’re able to adapt and provide us a service.”

Heath says the lead time to get aluminum cans has grown from four weeks to up to three months.