SAN DIEGO – The San Diego International Airport will add a twice-weekly Allegiant Air flight later this year to one of Utah’s largest cities, airport officials said Tuesday.

Flights between Provo Municipal Airport and San Diego will run Thursdays and Saturdays starting Aug. 18, the airport said. It will allow local travelers an option for nonstop service to Provo, Utah, a city that sits to the south of Salt Lake City and which is perhaps best known as the home of Brigham Young University.

In a statement, San Diego County Regional Airport Authority president and CEO Kimberly Becker said the airport “welcomes this new route between our two cities on Allegiant Air.”

“For Southern California travelers looking for an alternative to the greater Salt Lake City area, Provo serves as a gateway to many of the state’s key attractions and recreation,” Becker said. “We appreciate Allegiant Air’s continued investment and new route at SAN.”

Officials said the addition by Allegiant gives the carrier 12 nonstop destinations flying from San Diego, the third most of the carriers served by the airport.

The new flights are part of an expansion announced last week by Allegiant. With it, four new cities are routed from Provo starting this year, including Las Vegas, San Diego, Portland, Oregon and Sanford, Florida. Other new routes from the company include two routes to Akron, Ohio and a new route to Minneapolis from the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport in Florida.

Drew Wells, the company’s senior vice president of revenue and planning, said in a statement that Allegiant is “thrilled to grow our network and provide Allegiant travelers with new flight options.”

“Our recent announcement to begin base operations in Provo, Utah has opened the door for an expanded route map and these new flights will connect area travelers to four top-tier destinations,” Wells said.

One-way tickets on some of Allegiant’s new flights are being offered up for as low as $29.

More information on the new flights is available here.