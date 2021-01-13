Alaska Airlines to add nonstop flights from San Diego to JFK

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to extend and expand a temporary ordinance allowing some brick and mortar businesses to apply for use of outdoor parkland during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ordinance will waive fees for the use of public parkland for places of worship and businesses such as restaurants, gyms, yoga studios or any other indoor businesses forced to curtail business practices due to stay-at- home orders. All businesses or entities applying for use of the land have to meet guidelines for "proper park use," as written in the city charter, must have had a physical brick and mortar site and must continue to meet local, state and federal social distancing and other COVID-19 guidelines.