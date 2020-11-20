Alaska Airlines offers 1st non-stops from San Diego to Cancun

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Alaska Airlines launched its first flight to Cancun from San Diego International Airport Friday and will start flights to Fort Lauderdale Saturday.

The winter seasonal service to Cancun marks the first time SAN has offered nonstop service to the Mexico resort destination in more than a decade. It’s the first time Alaska Airlines will offer nonstop service from San Diego to Fort Lauderdale.

“Nonstop service to Cancun is something our region has wanted for some time and flights to Fort Lauderdale are appreciated by those seeking additional access to leisure and business opportunities in South Florida,” said Kimberly Becker, the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority’s president and CEO. “We are happy to add these routes to our list of nonstop destinations and would like to thank Alaska Airlines for their investment in SAN during this dynamic time.”

Flights to Cancun International Airport will operate four times weekly until April 12. Flights to Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport will operate three times weekly.