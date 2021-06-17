Alaska Airlines begins daily service to Santa Barbara from San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Alaska Airlines began daily nonstop service to Santa Barbara via Santa Barbara Airport from San Diego International Airport Thursday.

Alaska Airlines is the only airline that offers nonstop service between the two destinations. This is Alaska Airlines’ 33rd nonstop destination from SAN, the most of any carrier.

“We welcome the daily service to Santa Barbara and appreciate Alaska Airlines’ commitment to providing service to yet another California destination,” said Kimberly Becker, San Diego County Regional Airport Authority president and CEO. “This nonstop service will provide greater travel flexibility for students, leisure and business travelers heading to California’s Central Coast.”

Santa Barbara is known for its beaches, vineyards and wineries as well as being home to UC Santa Barbara. Tickets are on sale through alaskaair.com.

