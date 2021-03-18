Alaska Airlines adds new nonstop flights to Montana from San Diego

NEW YORK – AUGUST 24 : A Boeing 737-990 (ER) operated by Alaska Airlines takes off from JFK Airport on August 24, 2019 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Alaska Airlines Thursday launched nonstop flights between San Diego International Airport and Missoula, the first of three Montana destinations set for seasonal nonstop service from San Diego this year.

The move marks the first time San Diego International Airport has had daily, nonstop service to Missoula, according to airport officials, who said additional nonstop service will also be available May 20 through Sept. 7 to Kalispell and Bozeman, also through Alaska Airlines.

“From the vast blue ocean of San Diego to the big blue sky of Missoula, this service provides options for everyone to get out and explore the great outdoors,” said Kimberly Becker, the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority’s president and CEO.

“In a time when people are looking to vacation in a responsible way, access to places like Western Montana and Southern California are expected to be popular,” she said. “We welcome this new service and thank Alaska Airlines for adding another destination to their nonstop network from SAN.”

Missoula is located in the Northern Rockies of Montana and provides easy access to seven wilderness areas and outdoor activities. Kalispell is in northwest Montana’s Flathead Valley and is a gateway to Glacier National Park, Whitefish Mountain Resort and Flathead Lake — the largest freshwater lake west of the Mississippi River.

Bozeman is about 90 miles north of Yellowstone National Park.

