Air Canada to add Montreal flights, resume Toronto trips from San Diego

An Air Canada plane at Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport (YUL) on October 3 2021. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Air Canada Tuesday announced that it will add nonstop service between Montreal, Canada and San Diego International Airport starting in May, as well as resume service between SAN and Toronto in early March.

The service resuming May 20 between SAN and Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport will be the first nonstop service between the two cities.

Flights will operate three times weekly during the peak summer travel season with arrivals into San Diego on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays and departures from San Diego on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

“The new service on Air Canada to Montreal provides our region with a much-needed nonstop connection to this metropolitan Canadian city and beyond,” said Kimberly Becker, San Diego County Regional Airport Authority president and CEO. “Until today, Montreal was our largest and most requested unserved market in Canada, so we are thrilled with today’s announcement. Our thanks to Air Canada for expanding both business and tourism between our two regions.”

Additionally, on March 3, the airline will resume service between Toronto and San Diego via Toronto Pearson International Airport. The resumption comes after Air Canada suspended the flights in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Flights will operate five times weekly with arrivals into San Diego on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and departures from San Diego on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays with peak summer travel season flights increasing to once daily.

Starting Monday, the Canadian government will ease on-arrival testing for fully vaccinated travelers. All travelers must use ArriveCAN — through app or web portal — to submit travel information.

Fully vaccinated travelers into Canada will have the option of using a COVID-19 rapid antigen test result taken one day before departure or a molecular test result, taken no more than 72 hours before departure, to meet pre-entry requirements. Rapid antigen tests must be authorized by the country where they were purchased and administered by a laboratory, health care entity or telehealth service. Foreign nationals who don’t qualify as fully vaccinated will only be allowed to enter in specific circumstances.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.