With strike over, Republic Services handles customer refunds on ‘case-by-case’ basis

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The monthlong Republic Services sanitation workers’ strike may be over, but the cleanup effort continues in San Diego and the South Bay.

Signs of progress can be seen throughout Chula Vista as more and more trash is hauled away after the stalemate between Republic Services and some 250 union workers came to a close Monday. But even with trash service resuming, many customers wonder about refunds after paying for a month with no service.

In the Bella Sol community, only recycling bins seem to be left full. It’s the same neighborhood where last week a resident, who did not want to publicly identify herself, told FOX 5 the lingering trash had created a rodent issue.

This week, the woman said she’s still finding rats on her property.

In Otay Ranch, the situation at Will Alexander’s home now has improved somewhat, but it’s far from settled.

“They picked up the recycling, but they did not pick up the black trash bin,” Alexander said.

He’s already tried contacting the waste management company for a refund. However, Alexander said he was offered a low credit compared to what he pays for his bill.

Republic Services tells FOX 5 it will be handling refunds on a case-by-case basis, providing this statement:

“Republic Services is pleased that the strike in the San Diego and Chula Vista area has been resolved and that full service has been restored.”

Still, there are rumblings of dissatisfaction among city leadership in Chula Vista about how Republic operated during the strike. On Thursday, Chula Vista Mayor Mary Casillas Salas penned a Union-Tribune op-ed blasting Republic for failing “to fulfill its duty under the contract with the city to collect trash, recycling and green waste.”

The mayor said she’s considering dumping Republic when the city’s deal with them expires in 2024 in favor of handing off those duties to city employees.

“Since we want this done right, maybe we must do it ourselves,” she wrote.

A spokesperson for the city of Chula Vista provided a statement to FOX 5 reading:

“The city has a franchise agreement through June 2024 with Republic Services, meaning our residents are serviced only by them and they cannot choose another company.”

Customers with questions about their trash service with Republic Services or invoices are asked to follow the standard customer service process by calling 619-421-9400.