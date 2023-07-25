SAN DIEGO — A new dessert menu item has made its debut at McDonald’s locations across San Diego.

For those who can’t decide between cookies or pie when their sweet tooth strikes, now they won’t have to. The Cookies & Crème Pie features the best of both worlds: a chocolate cookie crumb crust filled with fluffy vanilla crème and big pieces of chocolate sandwich cookie, according to McDonald’s.

The warm handheld dessert started appearing on menus at participating regional restaurants earlier this month and will only be around for a limited time.

And McDonald’s lovers have another sweet treat they can expect to see on the menu soon: the Peanut Butter Crunch McFlurry. Vanilla soft serve is mixed with crispy cereal mix and pieces of chocolatey peanut butter cookie to create this new flavor, available at participating stores starting Aug. 9.

Happy ordering!