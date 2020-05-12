8 San Diego casinos to reopen this month

SAN DIEGO – Eight Native American gaming tribes in San Diego County are gearing up to reopen their casinos beginning on May 18.

In a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom, tribal leaders said they’re basing the re-openings on the state’s stage two criteria and using it to develop policies to protect public health, including using temperature checks, mask requirements and social distancing protocols.

The leaders also explained in the letter the crucial nature of the casinos for the well being of the tribal governments:

“Tribal government gaming is the only lifeline for essential government functions on each of our reservations including, but no limited to: police, fire, medical, education, child care, housing, water and wastewater, eldercare, environmental protection, recreation and more.”

At Sycuan Casino Resort, extensive cleaning is underway ahead of re-opening, including spraying a protective coating to fight against viruses and bacteria.

“We sprayed the whole casino from ceiling to floor, all surfaces, slot machines, table games, shuttle buses,” said General Manager Rob Cinelli.

He said the casino is still determining its official re-opening date but added it will look different for returning patrons when that day comes.

“There are going to be some inconveniences,” Cinelli said. “We’ve got to check their temperature. They’ve got to wear a mask. They have to use hand sanitizers every time they touch something. It’s just kind of the new way of doing things.”