SAN DIEGO — Champagne toasts are a staple in celebrating special occasions, whether it be birthdays or ringing in the New Year.

Mix this sparkling wine with juice — orange, cranberry, or others — and you’ve got a mimosa. This classic drink, which originated in France, has become a go-to for brunch enthusiasts.

Most credit 1925 bartender Frank Meier, who worked at the Ritz Hotel in Paris, with creating the fuzzy cocktail. He was said to have even served Ernest Hemingway, a well-known novelist and short story writer.

Fast-forward to present day, restaurants and brunch havens of all sorts have taken it up a notch by offering bottomless mimosas to patrons. What this means is the cocktail is provided at a flat rate with unlimited refills, though there tend to be time restrictions at most places.

The San Diego restaurant scene has obliged to the demand of endless champagne and juice. Here are eight places across the city where bottomless mimosas are being served for those looking to indulge:

— Park Social (Kearny Mesa): This deal costs $17 per person, with pomegranate, orange and pineapple as juice options.

— Cocina de Barrio (Hillcrest & Point Loma): This deal costs $22 per person with the choice of Tamarindo, mango, Jamaica, oranges or cranberry juice to be paired with prosecco.

— Backyard Kitchen and Tap (Pacific Beach): Though this deal technically isn’t bottomless, it’s pretty close. For $50, diners will be served 80 ounces of champagne served in a tower at their table with choice of juice.

— Birdseye Rooftop Restaurant and Bar (La Jolla): The cost is $40 for this rooftop spot, with juice options including cranberry, orange, guava and pineapple.

— Truckstop (Pacific Beach): Though a price isn’t listed on this spot’s online menu, the deal includes 1.5 hours of bottomless service.

— Bootlegger (East Village): An endless bubbly brunch drink at this spot costs $25 per person, and it’s only available until 1 p.m.

— The Duck Dive (Pacific Beach): With the purchase of an entrée, champagne drinkers can enjoy bottomless mimosas for $17.50 per person.

— El Zarape Mexican Cantina (Normal Heights): Not only does this spot offer bottomless mimosas for $20, there are also bottomless food options like pancakes, chilaquiles, and more.

Grab your brunch partners and head to one of these San Diego restaurants for bottomless cheers.