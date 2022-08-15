7-Eleven announced Monday the return date for their popular “Bring Your Own Cup Day.”

The beloved promotion allows customers to get creative and bring any “cup” of their choosing and fill it with a Slurpee for just $1.99. You could bring a trophy, a construction hat, a vase or any other type of creative container you can come up with.

The 2022 edition of Bring Your Own Cup Day will be held on August 27 at participating 7-Eleven, Stripes and Speedway locations, the company said in a news release.

Customers will need to be signed up for the the 7Rewards or Speedy Rewards loyalty programs to participate in the promotion

While you can get as creative as you like with your cup of choice, there are still a few guidelines you will need to follow, 7-Eleven says:

Make sure the cup is clean.

Confirm that the cup is watertight and will not leak.

Verify that the cup will fit under the Slurpee dispenser. Stores will have a display for you to check your cup size beforehand.

The announcement marks the second time this summer that the company will celebrate their iconic frozen drink after holding a Free Slurpee Day event on the fitting date of July 11.

“We want customers to build the Slurpee drink of their dreams while having fun with their vessel of choice – and we can’t wait to see some of the creative cups they come up with,” said Dennis Phelps, 7-Eleven Proprietary Beverages Senior Product Director.

The Bring Your Own Cup Day promotion is limited to one per customer.