50-unit North County affordable housing complex for seniors breaks ground

A rendering shows the Valley Center Village, a 50-unit affordable housing complex being developed at 337 East Valley Parkway in downtown Escondido, Calif. The $24 million complex will have housing for residents ages 62 and older as well as older people experiencing homelessness and those with mental illnesses. Construction is slated to be completed by summer 2023. (Photo provided by San Diego County)

ESCONDIDO, Calif. – Construction on a new 50-unit affordable housing complex for adults ages 62 and older began Monday when San Diego County officials broke ground on the site.

The complex, dubbed Valley Senior Village, will be made available to low-income seniors, older people experiencing homelessness and those with mental illnesses, the county said Monday. It is being developed in downtown Escondido at 337 East Valley Parkway in a partnership between the county, California-based nonprofit community builder National CORE and the San Diego Community Housing Corporation.

“Now more than ever, it’s very important that the County take significant steps to preserve and create affordable housing opportunities throughout the region,” county housing director David Estrella said in a statement. “Valley Senior Village is a significant step in this effort.”

In total, it is a $24 million project to build 49 studio apartments — including 25 set aside for the homeless — and one manager’s unit, according to National CORE. Other units will be available to those earning between 30-60% of the area’s median income.

One feature of the complex highlighted by the county is the anticipated slate of medical and mental health programming, including case management. It also will have outdoor gathering spaces, a courtyard, on-site laundry facilities and offices for case management.

Work on Valley Senior Village is slated to be completed by summer 2023.

Applications for the complex are not yet being accepted. Those interested in receiving updates about its progress can sign up for the property’s mailing list here.