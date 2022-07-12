SAN DIEGO – Looking for a place to eat? Yelp has some suggestions.

The website that lets you review and rate businesses recently released a list of the best 50 places to eat in San Diego and no matter what you are craving, there is a restaurant for you.

From sushi to salads to strictly desserts, and whether you are looking for local classics or new and up and coming, this list has a little bit of everything.

“Sure, you’ll see your obvious local favorites on the list, but it’s also chock full of hidden gems and off-the-beaten-path joints like Cesarina tucked away in Point Loma serving authentic Italian cuisine,” Yelp says on its website.

The number one spot on the list goes to Thanh Tinh Chay, serving up vegan and vegetarian Vietnamese dishes in City Heights. The restaurant has a five-star rating overall with more than 500 reviewers on Yelp.

Other notable restaurants on the list include Soichi Sushi, Gelati and Peccati, and Schwarma Guys. Check out the full list below:

1. Thanh Tinh Chay (City Heights)

4591 El Cajon Blvd San Diego, CA 92115

2. Crafted Greens (El Cajon)

4591 El Cajon Blvd San Diego, CA 92115

3. Gelati & Peccati (North Park)

3068 University Ave San Diego, CA 92104

4. Beyer Deli (Otay Mesa)

3065 Beyer Blvd Ste A105 San Diego, CA 92154

5. De Cabeza (Chula Vista)

1043 Broadway Chula Vista, CA 91911

6. R&G Salumeria Wine Bar (Little Italy)

1445 India St San Diego, CA 92101

7. Adrian’s Surf N’ Turf Grill (Clairemont Mesa)

9353 Clairemont Mesa Blvd Ste L1 San Diego, CA 92123

8. Cesarina (Point Loma)

4161 Voltaire St Ste B San Diego, CA 92107

9. Soichi Sushi (North Park)

2121 Adams Ave San Diego, CA 92116

10. Classics Malt Shop (Point Loma)

3625 Midway Dr Ste B San Diego, CA 92110

11. Taste Of Denmark (Hillcrest)

142 University Ave San Diego, CA 92103

12. Donny’s Cafe (Bonita)

3901 Bonita Rd Bonita, CA 91902

13. Fernandez Restaurant (Imperial Beach)

2265 Flower Ave San Diego, CA 92154

14. It’s Raw Poke Shop (Ocean Beach)

4991 Newport Ave Ste A San Diego, CA 92107

15. Mad Munch Grilled Cheezer (Ocean Beach)

4871 Newport Ave Ste B San Diego, CA 92107

16. Siamo Napoli (North Park)

3959 30th St San Diego, CA 92104

17. Mariscos Mi Gusto Es (City Heights)

4425 Home Ave San Diego, CA 92105

18. Rollin Roots (Miramar)

8665 Miralani Dr Ste 100 San Diego, CA 92126

19. Mom’s Pizza and Pasta (Sorrento Valley)

3422 Tripp Ct Ste A San Diego, CA 92121

20. Bud & Rob’s New Orleans Bistro (Downtown)

815 F St San Diego, CA 92101

21. Pepper Farm Deli (Santee)

235 Town Center Pkwy Ste H Santee, CA 92071

22. Soup Du Jour (Serra Mesa)

8583 Aero Dr San Diego, CA 92123

23. Common Stock (Hillcrest)

3805 5th Ave San Diego, CA 92103

24. The Butcher’s Grill House (Pacific Beach)

978 Garnet Ave San Diego, CA 92109

25. Northside Shack (Point Loma)

1255 Rosecrans St Point Loma, CA 92106

26. El Viejón Seafood (Kearny Mesa)

4619 Convoy St Ste A3 San Diego, CA 92111

27. Bravo Cafe & Yogurt (Spring Valley)

12887 Campo Rd Spring Valley, CA 91978

28. PB Poke House (Pacific Beach)

4150 Mission Blvd Ste 145 San Diego, CA 92109

29. Pizza e Birra (Little Italy)

3625 India St Ste 101 San Diego, CA 92103

30. Chiefy Cafe (Downtown)

777 Sixth Ave San Diego, CA 92101

31. Mary’s Gourmet Salads (La Jolla)

723 Pearl St La Jolla, CA 92037

32. Shawarma Guys (South Park)

3012 Grape St San Diego, CA 92102

33. Jaunt Coffee Roasters (Miramar)

8680 Miralani Dr Ste 134 San Diego, CA 92126

34. RoVino Rotisserie + Wine (Little Italy)

2034 Kettner Blvd San Diego, CA 92101

35. Ali’s Chicken & Waffles (City Heights)

4350 University Ave San Diego, CA 92105

36. La Perla Cocina Mexicana 3 (Point Loma)

1224 Rosecrans St San Diego, CA 92106

37. Empanada Kitchen (Downtown)

819 C St San Diego, CA 92101

38. The Empanada Spot (Chula Vista)

1223 3rd Ave C1 Chula Vista, CA 91911

39. Famous Waffle Sandwich (Kearny Mesa)

4853 Convoy St San Diego, CA 92111

40. HiroNori Craft Ramen (Hillcrest)

3803 5th Ave San Diego, CA 92103

41. Humble Bean Cafe (Bay Park)

2615 Denver St San Diego, CA 92110

42. Tahini (Clairemont Mesa)

9119 Clairemont Mesa Blvd Ste H San Diego, CA 92123

43. Roxys Tacos (Downtown)

815 C St San Diego, CA 92101

44. Coal Bros Taqueria (Downtown)

407 C St San Diego, CA 92101

45. Grains (University Heights)

2201 Adams Ave San Diego, CA 92116

46. Tavola Nostra Pizzeria e Cucina (Hillcrest)

1040 University Ave Ste B101 San Diego, CA 92103

47. Jane’s Cafe (Mission Valley)

591 Camino De La Reina Ste 130 San Diego, CA 92108

48. Medina Moroccan-Baja Kitchen (North Park)

2850 El Cajon Blvd Ste 4 San Diego, CA 92104

49. Konito’s Cafe (Pacific Beach)

1730 Garnet Ave San Diego, CA 92109

50. Baba Kabob (Mira Mesa)

9474 Black Mountain Rd Ste A San Diego, CA 92126