SAN DIEGO — In need of some rest and relaxation?
National Wellness Month, which takes place in August, encourages prioritizing your self-care, managing stress and promoting healthy routines.
Here is a list of five spas offering deals for National Wellness Month where you can enjoy the coastal vibes while getting your mind and body right.
SpaTerre at Kona Kai San Diego
- Receive a $20 credit or join six-month membership program to gain exclusive perks for members and their loved ones at the Shelter Island spa.
Spa Brezza at San Diego Mission Bay Resort
- Residents will be able to receive access to the pool, spa amenities and parking with the purchase of either a 50-minute Noble Massage, Gentle Prenatal Massage or Pure Results Facial for $135 from Wednesday – Friday and Sunday.
Spa Estancia at Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa
- Save $49 with the Sunrise Self-Care special, offering customers with complimentary access to spa amenities, heated saltwater pool and parking through the purchase of a 50-minute Estancia Signature Glow Facial or Tension Tamer Massage for a discounted $149.
Spa L’Auberge at L’Auberge Del Mar
- Book an Illuminating Body Peel (80-min/$260; $30 savings) or Seaside Shimmer Scrub (50-min/$200; $20 savings) at the beach house-style spa.
The Hideaway at Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
- Head into the weekend with Facial Fridays as the downtown San Diego spa tacks off $30 for the Lasting Hydrating Facial, Anti-Aging Facial and Age Defense Men’s Facial.