SAN DIEGO — In need of some rest and relaxation?

National Wellness Month, which takes place in August, encourages prioritizing your self-care, managing stress and promoting healthy routines.

Here is a list of five spas offering deals for National Wellness Month where you can enjoy the coastal vibes while getting your mind and body right.

SpaTerre at Kona Kai San Diego

SpaTerre (SpaTerre)

Receive a $20 credit or join six-month membership program to gain exclusive perks for members and their loved ones at the Shelter Island spa.

Spa Brezza at San Diego Mission Bay Resort

Spa Brezza (Spa Brezza)

Residents will be able to receive access to the pool, spa amenities and parking with the purchase of either a 50-minute Noble Massage, Gentle Prenatal Massage or Pure Results Facial for $135 from Wednesday – Friday and Sunday.

Spa Estancia at Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa

Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa (Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa )

Save $49 with the Sunrise Self-Care special, offering customers with complimentary access to spa amenities, heated saltwater pool and parking through the purchase of a 50-minute Estancia Signature Glow Facial or Tension Tamer Massage for a discounted $149.

Spa L’Auberge at L’Auberge Del Mar

Spa L’Auberge (Spa L’Auberge)

Book an Illuminating Body Peel (80-min/$260; $30 savings) or Seaside Shimmer Scrub (50-min/$200; $20 savings) at the beach house-style spa.

The Hideaway at Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

The Hideaway (The Hideaway)

Head into the weekend with Facial Fridays as the downtown San Diego spa tacks off $30 for the Lasting Hydrating Facial, Anti-Aging Facial and Age Defense Men’s Facial.