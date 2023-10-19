SAN DIEGO — For many, autumn is a season that represents a sense of coziness and comfort.
Fall comfort can be enjoyed through nature, activities or food.
One of those comfort foods are donuts, and there are many fall flavors offered at different donut shops in the San Diego area. FOX 5 compiled a list of five local donut shops with unique fall flavors:
Devil’s Dozen Donut Shop
Downtown San Diego, 2001 Kettner Blvd
- Vanilla Glaze Pumpkin Cheesecake
Filled vanilla glazed pumpkin cheesecake, walnut crumbles, ground nutmeg
- Blueberry Apple Compote
Filled blueberry apple compote, dollops of vanilla cream, Frosted Flakes
- Pumpkin Spice Old Fashion
Cream cheese glaze, graham cracker crumb, crumbled pecans
- Sweet Potato Pie
Sweet potato pie glaze, toasted marshmallows, raw sugar
Nomad Donuts
North Park, 3102 University Ave
- Mole & Plantain
Filled mole glaze, creamed plantain filling and sesame seed
- Pink Panna Cotta
Filled non-vegetarian lime zest panna cotta and strawberry-mint dust
- Bienenstich
Filled vanilla custard filling and honey glazed mixed nuts
- Chef Sarah’s Mexican chocolate
House-made Mexican hot chocolate blend, scratch made mazapan and dulce de leche drizzle
- Pumpkin Old Fashioned
Pumpkin glaze and vegan cream cheese drizzle
- Stroopwafel Donut
Gooey caramel glaze and mini stroopwafel garnish
Sidecar Doughnuts & Coffee
Del Mar, 3435 Del Mar Heights Rd Suite D7
- Pumpkin Cheescake
Pumpkin glaze, pecan graham cracker crumble and maple cheesecake drizzle
- Sage Apple Pie
Vanilla glaze, homemade apple compote, sage crème fraiche whipped topping, a buttery-flaky pie crust crumble and fried sage
- Banana Cream Pie Malasada
Filled banana custard and vanilla whipped cream, vanilla wafer crumble and caramelized banana slice
- Vegan Apple Pie
Filled with chopped granny smith apples, apple cider glaze and spiced apple pie sugar
Dodo Bird Donuts
La Jolla, 369 Bird Rock Ave
Dodo Bird Donuts features fall-flavored donuts like apple pecan crunch, caramel apple, pumpkin pie, guava glazed, candy corn and cinnamon twist.
Broad Street Dough Co.
Encinitas, 967 S Coast Hwy 101 Ste 109B
From pumpkin walnut cheesecake to apple cider PB&J donuts, this Encinitas shop also offers decorated donuts to resemble Halloween monsters, pumpkins and gravesites.