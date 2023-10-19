SAN DIEGO — For many, autumn is a season that represents a sense of coziness and comfort.

Fall comfort can be enjoyed through nature, activities or food.

One of those comfort foods are donuts, and there are many fall flavors offered at different donut shops in the San Diego area. FOX 5 compiled a list of five local donut shops with unique fall flavors:

Devil’s Dozen Donut Shop

Downtown San Diego, 2001 Kettner Blvd

Vanilla Glaze Pumpkin Cheesecake

Filled vanilla glazed pumpkin cheesecake, walnut crumbles, ground nutmeg⁠



Blueberry Apple Compote

Filled blueberry apple compote, dollops of vanilla cream, Frosted Flakes⁠

Pumpkin Spice Old Fashion

Cream cheese glaze, graham cracker crumb, crumbled pecans⁠



Sweet Potato Pie

Sweet potato pie glaze, toasted marshmallows, raw sugar⁠

⁠

Nomad Donuts

North Park, 3102 University Ave

Mole & Plantain

Filled mole glaze, creamed plantain filling and sesame seed

Pink Panna Cotta

Filled non-vegetarian lime zest panna cotta and strawberry-mint dust

Bienenstich

Filled vanilla custard filling and honey glazed mixed nuts

Chef Sarah’s Mexican chocolate

House-made Mexican hot chocolate blend, scratch made mazapan and dulce de leche drizzle

Pumpkin Old Fashioned

Pumpkin glaze and vegan cream cheese drizzle

Stroopwafel Donut

Gooey caramel glaze and mini stroopwafel garnish

Sidecar Doughnuts & Coffee

Del Mar, 3435 Del Mar Heights Rd Suite D7

Pumpkin Cheescake

Pumpkin glaze, pecan graham cracker crumble and maple cheesecake drizzle

Sage Apple Pie

Vanilla glaze, homemade apple compote, sage crème fraiche whipped topping, a buttery-flaky pie crust crumble and fried sage

Banana Cream Pie Malasada

Filled banana custard and vanilla whipped cream, vanilla wafer crumble and caramelized banana slice

Vegan Apple Pie

Filled with chopped granny smith apples, apple cider glaze and spiced apple pie sugar

Dodo Bird Donuts

La Jolla, 369 Bird Rock Ave

Dodo Bird Donuts features fall-flavored donuts like apple pecan crunch, caramel apple, pumpkin pie, guava glazed, candy corn and cinnamon twist.

Broad Street Dough Co.

Encinitas, 967 S Coast Hwy 101 Ste 109B

From pumpkin walnut cheesecake to apple cider PB&J donuts, this Encinitas shop also offers decorated donuts to resemble Halloween monsters, pumpkins and gravesites.