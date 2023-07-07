SAN DIEGO — With warmer weather and longer days filled with sunshine, many would agree it’s “tiki time” in San Diego.

Summertime vibes have locals and tourists alike thirsty for drinks with Hawaiian backdrops and Polynesian flavors.

The good news is there are several San Diego-area spots serving up rum concoctions and spiked punch, all while offering a breezy rooftop view.

Here are five rooftop bars in the county shaking up tiki drinks frothed with fruity flavors.

Cococabana

This Caribbean-style cocktail bar is located in the coastal beach town of Oceanside. Guests can take in sights of the Pacific Ocean while trying one of their many tiki drinks. One option includes the Caribe Welcome, which is made with a house rum blend, coconut water, apricot brandy, coconut cream, coconut water and fresh lime. Or there’s the Swedish Bikini Team, which is made with a house rum blend, strawberry, cucumber, coconut and lemon.

Coco Maya

This Yucatan-inspired rooftop bar and restaurant in Little Italy shakes up fruit forward drinks with agave, citrus and spices. While sitting in the sun or under the stars, guests can sip on their Gring Groni, a coconut oil washed pineapple infused with rum, bananarol and cocchi di torino. Another tiki-syle option is the Coco Maya Coctel, which is made with a house rum blend, passionfruit, coconut cream and pina orange cordial.

Mister A’s

This rooftop bar offers cityscape views of bustling San Diego, with an elevated lounge area and patio made for sipping tiki drinks. Head on over to Bankers Hill neighborhood to try their cocktail called Come Away With Me, which is shaken with saison dark rum, Aperol, dry curacao, papaya, Szechuan peppercorn, lime, almond orgeat and topped with tiki bitters. Or there’s the Shoulder Shrub that’s made with vodka, coconut infused rum, Campari, lemon, strawberry and basil shrub.

The Nolen

This downtown rooftop bar and lounge sits atop the Courtyard by Marriott San Diego Gaslamp Hotel. With hovering views of America’s Finest City, Petco Park and the Coronado Bridge, this open-air space has tiki drinks on the menu ready for sipping. Dubbed the Ohashi, the cocktail is made with dark rum, pineapple juice, Aperol, lime juice and orgeat. There’s also the local inspired Padre Punch with white rum, dark rum, pineapple, orange juice, lime and orgeat.

Catania

Perched atop La Plaza Center in La Jolla, this coastal Italian spot serves up wood-fired pizzas and as it turns out — a tiki drink. While taking in views of the Pacific Ocean, let the bartender shake up their fruity, Caribbean Islands-tasting drink known as the Lipari. This drink is made with coconut rum, orange liqueur, Italicus, lime and absinthe.

You don’t have to fly to a far-off exotic destination to enjoy “tiki time” with all these fruity flavors shaking up rooftops across the San Diego County. Cheers!