As legalized marijuana spreads across the nation, several industries have grown hungry to capitalize on an annual celebration of cannabis known as 4/20.
Many dispensaries in and around Los Angeles will be offering deals on marijuana and marijuana-infused products in honor of April 20, but a growing number of those in the food industry are also joining in to promote the unofficial holiday with discounts on popular munchies.
Here’s a list of some of the places where you can grab a 4/20 deal, even if you don’t plan to partake in the holiday’s other tradition.
- Smashburger is offering four burgers for $20 at participating locations, which include more than a dozen in California. Customers are asked to use promo code “420” at checkout. The deal is only good on April 20.
- Del Taco is celebrating the day with five of its new chicken cheddar rollers for $4.20. Customers can also get free delivery on 4/20 through the Del Yeah! rewards app, according to the company’s website.
- Jimmy John’s got creative with a QR code placed on its website that offers discounts based on its customers’ elevations. Or, as they put it, “how high” you are.
- DK’s Donuts fans can celebrate with its “Awake & Bake Combo.” The offer includes both online and in-store deals on its STōK coffee and STōK-infused donut products, which are limited to the first 420 customers at its L.A. location or the first 100 customers online.
- Wing Stop has decided to use 4/20 as an opportunity to introduce a new flavor of wings, dubbed the Blazed & Glazed.
- Ben & Jerry’s has taken a different approach, using 4/20 to promote social justice. The ice cream maker used social media to make the point that legalization has disproportionately benefitted white people, while criminalization has disproportionately harmed communities of color.