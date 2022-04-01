SAN DIEGO — The team behind a new 82,000 square-foot office space in Rancho Bernardo is betting on trends in San Diego’s workforce, pitching quality of life accommodations for technology workers in a quiet suburb.

The real estate investors at Drawbridge Realty and their partners are building the $30 million project at 16707 Via Del Campo Court without a specific tenant in mind. Construction started this month and crews expect to complete the project by early next year.

The team sees an opportunity to attract a major technology or defense company. Those industries are already well-represented in Rancho Bernardo, and Drawbridge believes more industry players will look inland as life sciences companies crowd the booming Sorrento Mesa and University City areas.

About 25 minutes northeast, the new office could tap into a job market where employees are returning to work in person with high expectations. Michael Embree, an executive at Drawbridge, told FOX 5 there’s a “flight to quality” with choosy tenants looking for “destination buildings” that offer employees more than a desk and a cubicle.

The developer is building the Via Del Campo project to house an electronics lab alongside office space. The tenant will get a completed lobby and bathrooms but then have a “blank slate” to tailor the lab and other areas of the building to their needs. Renderings released for the building emphasize its high ceilings, ample windows and outdoor amenities, which include a large third-floor patio and a downstairs barbecue seating area.

That outside space is especially important for companies trying to create a better employee experience, Embree said. In all likelihood, the eventual tenant will hire a vendor to serve food on the patio, giving workers the option to get lunch without driving off-campus.

Beyond features of the building itself, the office’s location is well-situated to tap into a highly skilled workforce, said Jay Alexander, the managing director at Jones Lang LaSalle and part of the Via Del Campo project team.

Alexander said the technology and defense workers of San Diego are generally a different bunch from the Silicon Valley crowd. They aren’t looking for a “cool loft,” he told FOX 5, they want a home in a master-planned community and good schools for their kids. To find that, workers are moving to suburbs further east, north and south.

Especially these days, companies and their employees are seeking shorter commutes, the team said. Rancho Bernardo is convenient to growing suburbs like Poway and allows commuters from the South Bay to avoid Interstate 805 for a trip up I-15 instead.

Combine that with the life sciences deals already pushing tech companies away from UTC and the UC San Diego areas, and Rancho Bernardo starts to look like “a nice big catcher’s mitt” for employers looking to move elsewhere, Alexander said.

Who will the Via Del Campo project catch? The team waved off a recent San Diego Union-Tribune article that name-dropped Apple, stating only that the space is well-suited to house technology and defense companies. The rest remains to be seen.

You can read more about the project here.