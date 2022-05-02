SAN DIEGO – Thinking about taking mom out for a fancy meal this weekend? Consider this.

Three San Diego County restaurants recently landed on Yelp’s nationwide top 100 list of the most popular restaurants for Mother’s Day. The list features regional favorites in all parts of the country, identified using user reviews and health inspection data and paired down to include no more than three eateries per major metropolitan area, according to the review site.

The highest-ranked choice on the list coming in at No. 31 is Phil’s BBQ, which earlier this year was named as the site’s second-most reviewed restaurant in the country. The chain barbecue restaurant has a number of locations in the area, including in the Midway District, Point Loma and Rancho Bernardo, among others.

Coming in behind Phil’s at No. 50 is The Cottage La Jolla, a longtime area breakfast, lunch and brunch spot at 7702 Fay Ave., located just blocks from the waterfront and a short distance from Seal Rock.

The last local eatery to land on the list at No. 53 is Beach Plum Kitchen in Carlsbad, found just around the block from the Carlsbad City Library. Billed as “an inexpensive, everyday, neighborhood place,” its menu showcases numerous breakfast and lunch options popular when open each day starting at 7:30 a.m.

They’re not the only California eateries to land on the list, either. Of the 100 listed by Yelp, 11 are in The Golden State, including spots in Laguna Beach, Los Angeles, Palm Springs and San Francisco.

The full list is available to peruse by clicking or tapping here.