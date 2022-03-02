SAN DIEGO — Big changes could be coming to San Diego’s skyline.

The Port of San Diego has been working with private developer 1HWY1 for the last six years to reimagine the Central Embarcadero and released a $3.5 billion project proposal this week.

The Seaport San Diego project scope spans across 40 acres of land and 30 acres of water from the USS Midway Museum to the north, Manchester Grand Hyatt to the east and the San Diego Bay to the south and west.

The proposed area is separated into blocks and includes seven hotels, restaurants, an aquarium, a BlueTech research facility and much more.

“One of the things that was very important for us when we really started putting our proposal together back before the submission was what can we bring to the community, what can we bring to the West Coast to create an iconic element for the waterfront here in San Diego,” said Brian Benso, chief development officer for 1HWY1.

More than 70% of the proposed area will be for public use: new parks, plazas, promenades, boat slips and piers.

Many welcome change, but some are hesitant.

“I’m not opposed to it, we just love the way it is, you know, a lot of good memories,” said Laura Ashton, a San Diego native.

The historic carousel will be preserved, according to the proposal, but it’s unclear which businesses in Seaport Village will secure leases after construction is complete.

Pepe Stepensky hopes mom-and-pop shops like his will stay.

“It’s going to put us big time on the map and will be the No. 1 destination for tourists and locals,” Stepensky said. “There’s almost no franchises here, everything is local so I hope they preserve that. And to my understanding they are going to preserve that, so tourists and people have that feeling of coming and seeing local people taking care of them.”

Port commissioners and community members will weigh in on the project at the Tuesday board meeting, but approval will come at a later time.

Developers are aiming to break ground in 2025.