SAN DIEGO — Pan dulce, which means “sweet bread” in Spanish, is a popular pastry in the Hispanic culture.

Yelp recently ranked the top 20 pan dulce spots in the U.S., with two San Diego spots making the list.

Panchitas Bakery in Golden Hill ranked No. 15, while Cafeina Cafe in Teralta East came in at No. 20.

Panchitas Bakery offers a variety of pan dulce on its menu such as Terrones, Ladrillos, Campechana and Piedras.

“Authentic panadería. Fresh, no-nonsense. Delish and fresh!!! Located in the heart of Golden Hill. This is a real Mexican bakery,” Yelper Jeffrey E said.

Cafeina Cafe has a rotating menu with partner Split Bakehouse, a vegan bakery in La Mesa.

“This place is a hidden gem. The coffee was delicious and the pan dulce was amazing! I would have taken a pic but everything was gone so quickly I didn’t have time. Will definitely be returning!” Yelper Patricia G commented.

Yelp’s methodology for the list consisted of identifying U.S. businesses in the food and restaurants categories on its platform with a large concentration of reviews mentioning “pan dulce.” It then ranked those spots using factors such as the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning “pan dulce.” All businesses were marked open on Yelp and have a passing health score as of Aug. 25.