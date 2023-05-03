SAN DIEGO — Online restaurant-reservation service OpenTable released its annual list of the 100 Most Popular Brunch Spots for 2023, which conveniently comes just ahead of Mother’s Day.

For those still planning how to honor their mothers and celebrate the occasion, there are two San Diego-area restaurants that made the list and both are located in coastal North County.

Pacific Coast Grill

This award-winning restaurant in Cardiff offers guests a visual dining experience as it sits right next to the Pacific Ocean. Brunch can be enjoyed on one of two levels, with OpenTable saying every seat in the house is “carefully planned” to have a view of the water.

As far as the menu goes, this spot offers an array of coastal cuisine. There’s an oyster bar, sushi options and other seafood specialties like the Pan Seared Seabass or the Pacifico Battered Fish and Chips. You might want to finish this brunch off with a slice of their Tahitian Coconut Cheesecake.

Jake’s Del Mar

This seaside eatery in Del Mar also has striking mealtime views that are perfect for celebrating special occasions. As described on OpenTable, “Jake’s is the quintessential California oceanfront dining experience” with an “elegant atmosphere.”

This spot also serves up coastal fare with a variety of options. From avocado toast to ceviche or locally sourced steak and eggs, Jake’s menu is abundant. Some of their signature brunch dishes include the Achiote Roasted Fish, the Togarashi Spice Crusted Ahi Benedict and their Huevos Rancheros.

“Last year, Mother’s Day was the second biggest day for dining and with 78% of U.S. adults planning to spend the same or more this Mother’s Day vs. previous years, Mother’s Day dining shows no signs of slowing down,” said Susan Lee, Chief Growth Officer at OpenTable.

According to OpenTable outlooks, you better move quickly and make a reservation at one of these popular brunch spots before they completely book up for Mother’s Day.

OpenTable says it generated its list from over 13 million verified OpenTable diner reviews collected between March 1, 2022 and Feb. 28. All restaurants with a minimum “overall” score and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration, the platform explained.

The overall score was then made up of data points, such as overall diner rating, total number of reviews and regional overall rating. OpenTable says qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the percentage of reviews for which “good for brunch” was selected as a special feature.