SAN DIEGO — If you’re looking to visit or plan a staycation around America’s Finest City, two San Diego-area hotels have been ranked among the best in the country for 2022, according to Tripadvisor.

The American online travel company compiled lists from 11 subcategories of accommodations based on traveler reviews and ratings posted on Tripadvisor throughout 2021, from the hottest new hotels to the best all-inclusive resorts.

For a quiet and intimate setting, Tripadvisor recommends Coronado’s iconic 1906 Lodge as it ranks No. 5 on the most romantic hotels in the U.S. The boutique hotel is conveniently located near Coronado’s main street shops, restaurants and galleries.

Meanwhile, TOWER23 Hotel in Pacific Beach placed No. 24 on Tripadvisor’s list of top hotels on the water in the U.S., offering a luxury experience with beachfront views. Its name derives from lifeguard tower 23 by the hotel.



“Despite another year of ups and downs, people still vacationed around the world, embracing a post-pandemic travel renaissance spurred by high vaccination rates,” the travel company stated in a press release Tuesday. “From returning to their favorite, trusted hotel, to adventurous journeys to new resorts across the world, people found ways to prioritize travel, and returned the favor by leaving reviews of their stay.”

Other California hotels from the Castle Inn and Suites in Anaheim to Treebones Resort in Big Sur found a spot on the list of top family-friendly hotels, hottest new hotels, luxury hotels, mountain resorts and lodges, out of the ordinary, most romantic, small hotels, top hotels and top hotels on water. For more information on the ranked lists, visit here.