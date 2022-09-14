Californians love guacamole, so it’s no surprise that several restaurants in the Golden State are ranked among in the National for the best for “tableside” guacamole (not the prepackaged stuff).

Yelp compiled a list of the “Top tableside guacamole in the U.S. and Canada” based on user reviews.

Five California restaurants rank among the Top 5.

El Paseo Inn, a Mexican restaurant located at 11 E. Olvera Street in Los Angeles took the number three spot on the list. Customers raved made-to-order guac.

“The tableside guacamole is made at your table,” one user wrote. “You don’t see many places that still do this.”

“The guacamole was the best we’ve ever had,” another user said.

El Paseo Inn also specializes in chicken enchiladas, fish tacos and Chile Verde plates.

Sol Y Luna at 19601 Ventura Boulevard in Tarzana secured the fifth spot on the list.

“The fresh guacamole they make besides your table was mouthwatering,” a Yelp user said. “It had fresh ingredients and was made to order. Boy, it is the best.”

“The table side guacamole is a must every time. I always have a good time here,” another user said.

Here is the Top 10:

1. El Dorado Cantina – The Strip (Las Vegas, Nevada)

2. The Mission (Scottsdale, Arizona)

3. El Paseo Inn (Los Angeles, California)

4. Besito Mexican Restaurant (Tampa, Florida)

5. Sol Y Luna (Tarzana, California)

6. Boudro’s On The Riverwalk (San Antonio, Texas)

7. Mi Dia From Scratch (Grapevine, Texas)

8. Barbacoa Grill (Boise, Idaho)

9. Salsa 17 (Arlington Heights, Illinois)

10. Mesita (Rockville Centre, New York)

The entire list found here.