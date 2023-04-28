SAN DIEGO — With weather that makes for great outdoor seating year-round, San Diego’s rooftop bar scene is elevated in options.

From views of city skyscapes to backdrops of ocean waves, there are several rooftop bars in the region that are worth visiting during happy hour and beyond.

Here are 10 of the best rooftop bars in San Diego, according to Yelp recommendations. The platform says it determines these suggestions based on factors like ratings, user engagement data and reviews of businesses that are relevant to the searched query.

#10 — Above Ash Social

Located atop the Carte Hotel in Little Italy, this rooftop bar offers up a stylish space to sip on handcrafted cocktails fireside while watching the sun set over the San Diego Bay. With distant views of Point Loma, this spot makes for a great place to enjoy some shareable bites with friends and family.

Check out this view at Ash Social atop the Carte Hotel. (Photo released by Above Ash Social)

#9 — Cococabana

This Caribbean-style cocktail bar is located in the growing beach town of Oceanside. Described on its website as “a high-end experience from start to finish,” this quintessential SoCal rooftop concept offers great views of the downtown area and the ocean. Guests can explore its eclectic drink menu while taking in the sights of coastal North County.

Here’s an exterior look at Cococabana in Oceanside, Calif. (Photo released by Cococabana)

#8 — Harbor & Sky Rooftop Bar and Lounge

Perched above the hustle and bustle of downtown San Diego, this rooftop oasis provides guests with city skyline views, plus a nice look at the bay. Self-described as “the chillest rooftop bar and lounge” in the city, this spot serves artisan dishes, classic cocktails and more.

#7 — The Rooftop Bar at Mission Pacific Hotel

It’s like a clubhouse at the beach and you’re on the list. This spot is perfect for catching the most gorgeous of sunsets with expansive views of the Oceanside coast and a full on aerial look at the pier, which is the longest wooden pier along the entire West Coast. This spot sometimes brings in the evening ambiance with live DJs spinning vibrant tracks.

#6 — Duke’s La Jolla

This sunny rooftop bar overlooks the La Jolla Cove, a San Diego view treasured by many. According to the restaurant’s webpage, this space is “a tribute to Hawaii and Southern California beach lifestyles.” Guests can enjoy the flavors and spirit of aloha, all way enjoy the spectacle of the coastal area.

#5 — Cannonball

Say hello and raise your glass to San Diego’s largest oceanfront rooftop, which is located on the sandy edge of Mission Beach. This trendy venue, as described by the establishment, transports its guests to a “pool-like setting without all the splashing.” With Japanese favorites on the menu, what better place to indulge in sushi and seafood than staring at the ocean blues?

Cannonballs’ rooftop offers a view that makes you feel like your at the beach — because you are! (Photo released by Cannonball)

#4 — Level 9 Rooftop Bar

This Gaslamp Quarter rooftop bar sits atop Hotel Indigo San Diego and has some seats that allow guests to peer into Petco Park. The spot also has views of Coronado and the Embarcadero. The business described its vibes as “a contemporary atmosphere paired with majestic gas powered fire pits and couches for lounging.”

#3 — Birdseye Rooftop Restaurant and Bar

Situated on the rooftop of the Cormorant Boutique Hotel in La Jolla, this rooftop bar offers bright views of the Pacific Ocean. Guests can socialize and sip to the sounds of crashing waves while watching the bustle of the popular area. An interesting attribute — any signature cocktail on the menu can come “smoked.”

A group a rooftop drinkers cheers to the view at Birdseye Rooftop Restaurant and Bar in La Jolla. (Photo released by Birdseye Rooftop Restaurant and Bar)

#2 — The Nolen

This open-air lounge is 14 floors up over the Gaslamp Quarter with views of the San Diego skyline, Coronado Bridge and Point Loma. In some seats you can give get a glimpse at Petco Park. The Nolan was selected as the #1 rooftop bar in San Diego by The Rooftop Guide last year.

#1 — ALTITUDE Sky Lounge

These panoramic views of the skyline and Petco Park combine to create “San Diego’s elite after-dark experience,” according to the business. Something unique about this rooftop bar is the glass-walled balcony that offers up access to great city sights. Guests can sip to sounds of live DJs, all while taking in the breeze at 22 stories up above the Gaslamp District.

If you are looking for the right spot to enjoy some drinks with a view in San Diego — these rooftop bars await you.