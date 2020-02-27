Budget cuts coming to San Ysidro School District

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. — The San Ysidro School District will have to cut between $2.5 and $3 million from its budget for the 2020-2021 school year.

District officials informed community members, parents and teachers about the impending cuts at a forum Wednesday night.

The cuts are a result of increased pension costs, debt from school construction projects and decreased student attendance. The district that serves approximately 4,200 students has lost more than 300 students since 2017, district officials said.

Budget cuts will come in the form of reduced overtime, lowering electricity costs and laying off seven to 12 teachers and eight to 10 staff members, though many of those positions are already vacant.

District officials said that with fewer students, laying off teachers won’t increase class sizes.

“It’s a very difficult thing to listen to,” said board chair, Humberto Gurmilan. “You know that’s going to impact students’ education but also it’s going to impact lives. We’re working really hard.”

The district already imposed a spending freeze and they’ll look to voters to pass two bond measures to pay for school repairs and security improvements. Measure T and Measure U will appear on the March 3 ballot.

The district already cut approximately $5 million from the current school year’s budget. The revised budget will be adopted in June.

“We want to be completely open so that parents are able to understand where our finances are and where we’re going as a district,” Gurmilan said.

Information about the budget can be found at the San Ysidro School District’s website.