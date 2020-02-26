Brush fire threatens structures near Rainbow

SAN DIEGO — A brush fire briefly threatened structures in the Rainbow area Wednesday, authorities said.

The fire was reported around 11:30 a.m. along Rainbow Heights Road east of Interstate 15.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene of a vegetation fire near Rainbow Heights Place and Rainbow Peaks Road in Rainbow. 1/2 acre, slow rate of spread. Potential for 5 acres. #RainbowFire pic.twitter.com/XGwU1cve9v — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) February 26, 2020

Though officials reported the half-acre fire was spreading at a slow rate of speed, North County Fire said there were structures under threat in the area and crews would be working to protect the buildings in the event that the flames picked up speed.

By noon, Cal Fire said the blaze was under control, though it would likely take another hour or two to fully extinguish. Aircraft that had been on standby to drop water or retardant on the fire were released.

@NorthCountyFire is on scene of a vegetation fire in the area of the 6700 block of Rainbow Heights Road in Fallbrook. #RainbowIC pic.twitter.com/t4poJKcpCg — North County Fire (@NorthCountyFire) February 26, 2020