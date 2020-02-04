Brush fire shuts down harbor, train service in Oceanside

Flames ripped through brush along Oceanside Harbor Tuesday morning, as seen in video shared by a viewer.

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A brush fire broke out near the harbor in Oceanside Tuesday morning, closing the marina and shutting down train service through the area.

The fire broke out around 9 a.m. on a brush-filled hillside near the Pacific Surfliner tracks that run past Oceanside Harbor. Video shared with FOX 5 showed leaping flames when the fire first broke out, and Oceanside Fire Department sent crews with five engines and two brush trucks to tackle the flames.

By 11 a.m., OFD said the fire was contained and that crews would remain in the area to make sure it didn’t flare back up. Flames reached the tracks on the rail bridge, though officials didn’t immediately say if the tracks were damaged.

Rail service through the area would be shut down until at least 1 p.m., Oceanside police said. The harbor was also closed.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.