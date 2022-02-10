Emerald Fire erupts in Laguna Beach area; evacuations ordered

Evacuation orders were put in place Thursday morning after a brush fire erupted in the Laguna Beach area.

The blaze, dubbed the Emerald Fire, was reported just after 4 a.m. near the Emerald Bay community and had scorched about 7 acres, according to a tweet from the Orange County Fire Authority at 6:15 a.m.

The Laguna Beach Police Department issued an immediate evacuation order for Irvine Cove and both north and south Emerald Bay, according to a City of Laguna Beach news release.

A voluntary evacuation warning has been issued for all of North Laguna, which includes all residents north of Broadway.

Homes were being threatened by the brush fire, according to the news release. Aerial video from Sky 5 did not appear to show any structures damaged by the blaze.

Three water-dropping helicopters responded to the fire, along with five fire trucks and eight strike teams, Orange County Fire Authority Chief Brian Fennessy said during a morning news conference.

“At this time I’m feeling pretty confident that we got a pretty good handle on this fire right now,” Fennessy said.

Fennessy added that right now, this is the only fire burning in California and that they are currently “resource rich.”

No homes have been damaged in the area, which last burned in 1993, according to Fennessy. Several structures were lost in that blaze.

Pacific Coast Highway was closed in both directions until further notice.

The northbound side of the highway was closed at Broadway. Southbound travelers were being stopped at El Morro Bay.

Evacuees were being told to head south on PCH to leave the area.

An evacuation center was opened at Los Olivos Community Center, located at 101 Alfonso in Irvine.

All schools in the Laguna Beach Unified School District will be closed Thursday, according to a tweet from the School District.

High winds were blowing through the area when the fire started around 4 a.m.

As of about 6:30 a.m. wind speeds in Laguna were reported at 13 mph, gusting to 27 mph. In the Moro Canyon area, winds were blowing at 25 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

There was no immediate word on what may have caused the blaze.

Officials were expected to give a media briefing at 7 a.m.

Check back for updates on this developing story.