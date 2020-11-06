Boy airlifted to hospital after being hit by car

ALPINE (CNS) – A “little boy” suffered serious injuries Friday morning when he was struck by a car on a street in Alpine, authorities said.

The accident was reported shortly before 9:10 a.m. on River Dance Way, off South Grade Road and Highlands View Road just south of Interstate 8, California Highway Patrol Officer Jim Bettencourt said.

A witness told dispatchers a Mazda3 sedan struck “a little boy,” Bettencourt said, adding that the boy’s age was not immediately available

The child was awake and crying when officers arrived, and he was airlifted to Rady Children’s Hospital for treatment of major injuries, the officer said.

The Mazda driver remained at the scene, but no details about the motorist were immediately available, Bettencourt said.