German auto supplier, Bosch, has agreed to pay $25 million to settle California’s probe into its role in the diesel emissions cheating scandals at Volkswagen and Fiat Chrysler, state Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Monday.

The settlement, which still has to be approved by a court, would resolve the company’s misconduct allegations that it provided hardware and software to Volkswagen and Fiat Chrysler that executives knew would violate environmental and consumer protection laws, a press release said.

“Bosch violated consumer trust when it gave Volkswagen and Fiat Chrysler the technology they needed to skirt state and federal emissions tests,” Bonta said in a statement.

“But let me be clear: cheating Californians will never pay off in the long run. If you break the law, we will hold you accountable. Bosch’s actions facilitated one of the biggest environmental crimes of our time, and today, they are paying the price.”

California’s Attorney General’s office and the California Air Resources Board (CARB) previously alleged that Bosch installed “defeat devices” into about 100,000 diesel passenger cars sold in California.

A press release said that these devices appear to comply with the state’s emissions requirements during testing but actually omit nitrogen oxides at higher amounts than what is allowed.

Volkswagen was required to pay $1.5 billion in environmental mitigation payments, investments in zero-emissions technology and needed to buy back and, at times, install emission modifications in about 85% of the vehicles affected.

Fiat Chrysler also had to buy back and, at times, install emission modifications into the affected vehicles and pay $78 million in mitigation.