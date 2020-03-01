Border wall construction is destroying national park, environmentalists say

TUCSON, Ariz. (Border Report) — Environmentalists with the Center for Biological Diversity say they are literally watching contractors using explosives to blow up and collapse part of a mountain to make way for the border wall.

They say the work is doing irreparable damage to vegetation in the Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument and Native American sacred sites in Southern Arizona belonging to the Tohono O’Odham Nation.

People like Jordahl Laiken are flooding social media with pictures of fallen and dead cacti and other vegetation. They also posted a video of one of the blasts created by the workers.

“We are hopeful that one of our lawsuits may actually stop construction, but until that happens we are truly living a nightmare,” said Laiken, who is part of the Center for Biological Diversity.

“We are watching walls be built on all four border states,” Laiken said. “We are watching places like Organ Pipe be completely destroyed.”