Women in Mexico pledge to become invisible for a day to protest violence

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (Border Report) — There’s a groundswell of support along the border and throughout Mexico for a planned demonstration asking women to stay home to protest violence against women.

On March 9, women are being asked not to go to work, school, shopping malls or even do housework. They’re also being asked to stay off the streets altogether. The movement is being called “Un Día sin Nosotras,” or “a day without us women.”

Posters and postings on social media have been making the rounds, some saying “En el nueve ninguna se mueve.” In English, the phrase means, “On the ninth, nobody moves.”

The idea was hatched by a group calling itself “Witches of the Sea,” which is based in the state of Veracruz along the Gulf of Mexico.

Dozens of universities and corporations, including Caliente — which is based in Tijuana and employs more than 5,000 people — have pledged to support the movement.

On average, 11 women per day are murdered in Mexico simply because of their gender, statistics show.

Organizers hope the “Day without us women” draws attention to the need to end violence and discrimination against women.