TIJJUANA– As always, as the weekend draws near, many start setting their sites on happenings south of the border.

This weekend is no exception.

Kassie DJ Leonesa is making an appearance in Tijuana this Saturday.

The Mexican DJ is well regarded for her techno beats and is a regular at music festivals throughout Latin America.

She will be performing at Marko Disko at 9 p.m. Saturday, August 26. Cost of admission is about $10 per person.

Marko Disko is located at 2000 Boulevard Cuauhtémoc Sur in Tijuana.

Mystery Affair (Courtesy: HazyNoise by Noventa)

Another well known DJ called Mystery Affair will be performing at another venue across town.

His show begins at 8 p.m. at a place called 93 Beer located at 1270 Avenida Francisco Madero in Tijuana.